Who exactly is PSP’s Choo Shaun Ming? And why is he so popular?

Singapore — In the past few weeks, Progress Singapore Party member Choo Shaun Ming has been gaining popularity both for his youth and his decision to run as a candidate of the PSP. So who exactly is he? And why is he so popular?

At 23, many of us would be focussing on our tertiary education but Mr Choo opted to join PSP as one of the youngest candidates to run in a Singapore election. The law undergraduate at the National University of Singapore is mainly concerned about job security and satisfaction in today’s workforce.

In the latest PSP video on its candidates on its Facebook page, Mr Choo highlighted his concerns about and his aspirations for Singapore’s politics.

“I get a strong sense of apathy,” he said, about the general disposition of youths towards the political landscape.

“To me, the ideal view of Singaporean society is one where we value different talents and skills as equally as we do that of academic success,” he said. He also wished to see a more compassionate and uplifting society on a whole.

Mr Choo said that, even if he was young now, he felt it was the duty of every young Singaporean to step forward to serve the nation.

People online were overwhelmingly supportive of Mr Choo in spite of his youth, with many feeling he was the future of Singapore politics.

However, others were more wary, citing his age as a reason for insufficient experience in Singapore politics.

