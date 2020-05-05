White House Press Secretary claims she won’t lie to press, but she somehow has

- Advertisement -

An article that was released by CNN on Friday (May 1), shares how the fourth and newest White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, had promised the American people that she will “never lie” during her inaugural briefing in her newly appointed position at the White House. Yet she has already misled the people when she was asked about Michael Flynn, one of the fired national security advisers for the Trump administration.

According to the article, Ms McEnany told journalists, “I will never lie to you. You have my word on that,” as she also pledged to do more briefings going forward. But it appears that she went back on her word when she deceived reporters about a note written by former counterintelligence FBI director, Bill Priestap.

Apparently in the letter, Priestap had asked about how FBI employees should handle a then-upcoming interview with Flynn during his time as former national security advisor. Ms McEnany claims that the note said, “ ‘ we need to get Flynn to lie’ ” in order for him to be fired.

But as reported in the CNN article, the note didn’t use those words exactly but rather asked about the “goals” for the interview. Reportedly, Priestap wrote, “What’s our goal? Truth / Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

The note then note goes on to say, “If we get him to admit to breaking the Logan Act, give facts to DOJ & have them decide. Or, if he initially lies, then we present him [redacted] & he admits, document for DOJ, & let them decide how to address it.”

Back in 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty for lying to the FBI when questioned about Russia and his supposed contacts with a Russian official. Trump had even tweeted that his reason for letting Flynn go was because he “lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has plead guilty to those lies.”

According to the CNN piece as well, on Friday, Press Secretary McEnany also said that how the FBI acted was a “grave miscarriage of justice.” And she wasn’t the only one showing her disapproval. US President Trump had tweeted just one day before, writing, “What they tried to do to destroy him, and to hurt this presidency was perhaps a first in our country’s history, there has never been anything like it. An absolute disgrace.”

Although McEnany promised to hold more press briefings, she has yet to announce when they will be. She shared, “As for the timing of the briefings, we do plan to do them.” Also mentioned in the CNN article was the fact that the last White House Press Secretary briefing was held over 417 days ago. Rather than hold official press sessions, President Trump is often seen speaking to reporters outside the White House on much more informal terms, normally before getting on the Marine One.

The CNN report also shares now that Covid-19 has affected Trump’s travels, his semi-impromptu sessions with reporters has also lessened, prompting to him to take questions in other areas of the White House. Although the press briefings with the new White House Press Secretary have yet to take effect daily, CNN shared that the reason for the “shift” back to regular press briefings is due to Trump’s informal ones doing more bad than good.-/TISG