“When you give up on trying, life surprises you”: Teigen expecting third child

- Advertisement -

Former model Chrissy Teigen recently spoke about her third pregnancy with singer John Legend. She said that when you give up on trying, life surprises you.

Teigen is 34. Legend, who is 41, confirmed the pregnancy on Monday (Aug 17).

Teigen said she had no idea she was pregnant with her third child during her recent breast reduction surgery. Addressing a fan’s query on social media, Teigen, who is also an author, opened up about what transpired.

- Advertisement -

“I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative,” Teigen wrote about the matter, which was at the beginning of June.

She added: “A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.”

“So the morning of John’s album release, he wakes up at 3 am to do Good Morning America. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed … I was not disappointed. But I was scared shitless. Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.”

The former model explained that they “prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn’t think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt … bad. But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt.”

Teigen continued that she was thankful for the support of her fans and sending her good messages after the announcement.

“Also, you guys have seen how rough these past few months were for me here. So now you know why I just extra appreciated all the love and support through it all, especially since you didn’t even know. You just thought I was in stressful internet hell.”

Teigen showed off her tiny baby bump in an adorable selfie via Instagram.

The couple have a daughter, four-year-old Luna, and a son, two-year-old Miles. /TISG