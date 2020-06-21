What caused night-time accident between Mercedes and motorcyclist?

Singapore — There has been much speculation about the cause of a night-time road accident along Lorong 1, Toa Payoh, on Wednesday (June 17).
On Thursday (June 18), Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV uploaded a video of the accident, which involved a Mercedez Benz C180 and a motorcycle.
Those who commented on the video urged motorists and motorcyclists to be careful and to remain vigilant of their surroundings. Most of them, however, faulted the motorist in this case.
There were also comments from the individual who took the video and the motorcyclist. The former offered to be a witness for the latter, who said he was all right although he had to follow-up on neck pain. He added that he was busy with post-accident matters.
17jun2020toa payoh lor 1#SMK5675H mercedes c180failed to check before moving off.there is a white car coming from the main road & still trying to move off.poor biker was sent flying
