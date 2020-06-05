“We need money to survive in Singapore, not tai chi,” says one person to Sun Xueling

- Advertisement -

Singapore — There are other more pressing matters, such as the nation’s financial and political issues, that need to be addressed. That has been the response to a Facebook post by People’s Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament Sun Xueling.

Ms Sun recently encouraged Singaporeans to stay active at home by learning self-defence, just like she has.

Ms Sun, an MP for the Pasir Ris-Punggol Group Representation Constituency, used Facebook on Tuesday (June 2) to encourage Singaporeans to learn self-defence as a means to be “self-reliant”.

Citing her constant concern over her safety during her previous experience living abroad, she highlighted the importance of being prepared for anything. “I spent a large part of my private sector career before I joined politics running around rather undeveloped places overseas and I had always been worried about personal safety,” she wrote. “Crime rates are low in Singapore and I am by no means asking people to learn self-defence techniques because there is something to worry about in Singapore, but rather I think we should always try to equip ourselves and be self-reliant.”

Ms Sun, who said she had recently started learning self-defence with a Home Team Academy officer, included photos of her practising with a wooden figure “due to Covid precautions”.

However, one person called her “IP Woman”, while another labelled her “IP man wannabe”. Others wondered why she was not wearing a face mask.

A few went further by reminding her that Singapore had more important issues that must be tackled. “Currently … we need money to survive in Singapore, not learning tai chi,” said one person.

On the other hand, another made reference to talk of a coming election: “Must ‘practice self-defence’ before GE?”

