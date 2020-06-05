Health & Fitness "We need money to survive in Singapore, not tai chi," says one...

“We need money to survive in Singapore, not tai chi,” says one person to Sun Xueling

MP has encouraged Singaporeans to stay active at home by learning self-defence

Photo: screengrab from Facebook public photos / Sun Xueling

Singapore — There are other more pressing matters, such as the nation’s financial and political issues, that need to be addressed. That has been the response to a Facebook post by People’s Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament Sun Xueling.

Ms Sun recently encouraged Singaporeans to stay active at home by learning self-defence, just like she has.

Ms Sun, an MP for the Pasir Ris-Punggol Group Representation Constituency, used Facebook on Tuesday (June 2) to encourage Singaporeans to learn self-defence as a means to be “self-reliant”.

https://web.facebook.com/helloxueling/posts/3846451685429128

Citing her constant concern over her safety during her previous experience living abroad, she highlighted the importance of being prepared for anything. “I spent a large part of my private sector career before I joined politics running around rather undeveloped places overseas and I had always been worried about personal safety,” she wrote. “Crime rates are low in Singapore and I am by no means asking people to learn self-defence techniques because there is something to worry about in Singapore, but rather I think we should always try to equip ourselves and be self-reliant.”

Ms Sun, who said she had recently started learning self-defence with a Home Team Academy officer, included photos of her practising with a wooden figure “due to Covid precautions”.

However, one person called her “IP Woman”, while another labelled her “IP man wannabe”. Others wondered why she was not wearing a face mask.

A few went further by reminding her that Singapore had more important issues that must be tackled. “Currently … we need money to survive in Singapore, not learning tai chi,” said one person.

On the other hand, another made reference to talk of a coming election: “Must ‘practice self-defence’ before GE?”

Photo: Screengrab from Facebook comments / Concerned Citizens Band Together for a Better Singapore

