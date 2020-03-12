We have heard of Tiger Mums, now meet Disinfectant Mum!

- Advertisement -

We know about Tiger Mums, who push their children to high levels of achievement in school and extracurricular activities. Now meet Disinfectant Mum, who goes the extra mile to protect her children. A video has gone viral of one such woman spraying her son with disinfectant, probably as a precaution against Covid-19, on his arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. He cooperates and both are smiling.

In a video clip posted on Facebook on Sunday (March 8), the woman begins to spray disinfectant on the young man as he walks, luggage in tow, towards her at the airport.

Brother: *comes back from Germany* Everyone: welcome back! Mum: Posted by Qi En on Sunday, March 8, 2020

Facebook user Qi En posted the clip on the Subtle Asian Traits group.

The clip has been reacted to over 35,000 times and has received more than 8,000 comments.

Qi En wrote on her own page the next day. “Part 2 and 3 y’all, my mum didn’t stop there.” Another two videos were added, one of their mother continuing to spray her brother as they walk to the car.

Posted by Qi En on Monday, March 9, 2020

In the third video, the mum hands her son the spray can so he can disinfect himself but the can appears to be empty.

Posted by Qi En on Monday, March 9, 2020

Many people have commented on the video.

One netizen said that it’s proof of love

