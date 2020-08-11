‘We have an East Coast Plan,’ two women create pop up stall providing food to those in need in Bedok

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Two women started a pop-up stall at Bedok, which would accommodate food items from donors to be given to those in need, “no questions asked.”

On Saturday (August 8), Germaine Yap took to Facebook to share the initiative she began with another individual, Janice Goh. “Hi all, we have an East Coast Plan,” wrote Ms Yap. She introduced their pop up stall located opposite Block 41 of Bedok South Road.

People who wish to give food could drop off the items, and for those who need food, please pick them up from us, “no questions asked.” The women shared they only wanted to do their “little part for our Little Red Dot.”

The women stayed at their spot until 1 pm. The post garnered over 1,400 shares, with many members from the online community commending their efforts. A few also asked if they would be repeating their initiative. Ms Yap replied with a link to a Facebook page, Pop up Pantry – PuP. Their event on Saturday was the trial run, and it appears that they will be continuing popping up in other locations.

- Advertisement -

She noted that there were many donations but not as many takers. “We will learn from today and pop up at a better location,” said Ms Yap. They also received suggestions and interested individuals who want to take part in the campaign. “Please do! Pop up Pantries across our little red dot!”

On Monday (August 10), Pop up Pantry will be at Blk 46 Bedok South Ave 3. They will be doing another round of collection and pickup from 9am to 5pm.

Hi all, we have an East Coast Plan. we have a pop up little stall opposite blk 41 of Bedok South road. For those wanting… Posted by Germaine Yap on Friday, 7 August 2020