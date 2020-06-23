Watch out! Man is drunk, so don’t take any risks!

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A man has posted about someone lying incapacitated in his lift lobby on Saturday morning (June 20), presumably after a night out following the start of Phase 2 of the relaxation of circuit breaker measures.

Mr Mav Lancet, who was leaving to get breakfast, posted photos of what he saw on the Complaint Singapore page on Facebook.

“He was snoring so loudly, probably drunk,” said Mr Lancet, who also wondered whether the man had almost made it home or whether a taxi driver had left him there.

“Tried to wake him up but couldn’t,” he added. Mr Lancet asked whether or not to call the police in such cases.

- Advertisement -

With more than 2,800 shares and 300 comments, members of the online community had all kinds of advice and comments on the post.

However, others advised against quickly approaching anyone who was drunk.

Given that the man was snoring and appeared unharmed, a few poked fun on the ways Mr Lancet could have woken him up and on what could have caused him to pick the lift lobby as his bed for the night.

Meanwhile, someone commented that he had asked around about the man because he was concerned for him. This person said that he would keep everyone posted. So far, there has been no update from him.

Read related: