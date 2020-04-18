Walking her dog, Portia de Rossi starts off wearing a mask, but takes it off while talking on the phone

- Advertisement -

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 started, wearing a mask has been a requirement to protect yourself or others from contracting the virus. However, one celebrity seems to have absentmindedly pulled down her mask when she was walking her dog on Thursday (Apr 16).

Portia de Rossi took her dog out for a walk on the beach and at first, was seen wearing a mask. Shortly after, the 47-year-old was then spotted with her mask pulled down when she talked on the phone. The wife of talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is currently under quarantine together with her partner at their hilltop mansion in Montecito, Californa.

Portia was wearing a flowing blouse with a pair of jeans and her hair tied back. The public beaches at Los Angeles County have been closed but Santa Barbara County’s beaches are still open. Portia walked her poodle, Mrs Wallis Browning, on the beach and the dog is just one of the many dogs she shares with Ellen.

Ellen recently contributed $1 million to Leonardo DiCaprio’s All In Challenge in support of COVID-19 relief.

The talk show host and her wife contributed to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund. She shared that donors who give $25 will be in the running to guest co-host on her show. As for Portia, she is providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to medical staff.

General Public, her company that does 3D printing to reproduce artworks will be making face shields with digital cutter MultiCam.

According to Architectural Digest, Ellen splurged more than $27 million on her Balinese-inspired five-bedroom 10-bathroom home in Montecito.

Ellen and Portia have lived in a number of residences such as a beach house they purchased from Brad Pitt for $12 million back in 2011 and sold in 2012 for $13 million.

The talk show host got into trouble recently when she said being under lockdown was like being in jail where she wears the same clothes for ten days and everyone is gay. Commenters bashed her online for comparing her luxurious life to prison life. /TISG