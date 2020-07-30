Wait! Is this really Jamus Lim? The professor, the winning WP politician?

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Redditors were recently amused by political newcomer Jamus Lim’s Wikipedia page profile photo after a user shared a screengrab of it on the online news forum.

Redditor @o-hannah on Wednesday (July 29) took to the Reddit Singapore group to share a screengrab of the results of a Google search of the name “Jamus Lim”.

Professor Lim was in the four-member Workers’ Party (WP) team that won in Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in the recent General Election. His team beat a slate from the People’s Action Party, winning 52.13 per cent of the vote.

During the campaign for the polls, Prof Lim became somewhat of a fan favourite with his comments and especially one quote. In a live television debate with senior members of three other parties on July 1, just before the elections on July 10, he had said on the topic of education that, as an educator, it was a matter that “warms the cockles of my heart”.

It seems that even an old photo of Prof Lim sporting a long hairstyle can warm the cockles of the heart.

In response to the Reddit post, many people shared their thoughts on the photo of the young Jamus Lim. While some had trouble believing it was really him, many others compared him to Amos Yee, a Singaporean blogger who is also a former Youtube star and former child actor.

There were those who commented on Mr Lim’s long hair, while others raved about how he “did not change much”.

/TISG