Vivien Yeo gives birth in Malaysia amid coronavirus pandemic

Vivien Yeo, a Malaysian born TVB actress revealed on 27 April 2020 that she has given birth to a daughter in Malaysia. The news is a surprise to fans as Vivien had not announced her pregnancy previously. The 35-year-old was based in Hong Kong and has now moved back to her home country. Fans thought that the former beauty queen went home because of the coronavirus pandemic and she was spending the quarantine at home in order not to contract the virus.

Yeo gave birth through a C-section and her daughter weighs 2.7kg. The newborn was named VY (sharing the same initials as Vivien). The TVB actress spoke about her experience giving birth during Malaysia’s movement control order (MCO). She said this year she can celebrate Mother’s Day as a mother and that she received the most precious Mother’s Day gift ahead of time.

She said that due to the COVID-19 outbreak and quarantine in Malaysia, the birth of VY was not easy. Thankfully her daughter was born safe and healthy despite last-minute changes and emergencies. Yeo thanked the medical staff in Malaysia for taking care of her and she wishes them and frontliners everywhere success in battling the outbreak.

Yeo kept her wedding last year a secret as well. VY is the Johor native’s first child with businessman husband Yip Sai Yeung, 38. She did not disclose details of her wedding until the media found out last October. The couple met in 2012 and tied the knot abroad in a secret ceremony in early 2019.

Vivien Yeo was born as Yeung Sau Wai on 20 July 1984 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. She is a Malaysian born Chinese actress that is signed on to TVB in Hong Kong. She won the 2003 Miss Astro Chinese International pageant as Miss Photogenic, Miss Elegance, Miss Fresh Look and Best Figure Award. In 2004 she made it to the top five finalists in the Miss Chinese International pageant.