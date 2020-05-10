Vivien Yeo denies collaborating with brother-in-law to cheat

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday afternoon, a banner alleging TVB actress Vivien Yeo of collaborating with her brother-in-law to cheat was put up outside TVB City in Kowloon, according to malaymail.com.

The Malaysian actress, who is now in confinement after giving birth recently, went on Instagram to dismiss that she obtained money from her brother-in-law.

Yeo said the banner was morally threatening and made baseless accusations. She added that she was attacked because she was a budding actress.

The actress is now acting in TVB series Brutally Young together with Shaun Tam, Mandy Wong and Joel Chan.

Yeo is planning to make a police report on the banner soon. This is the second such banner. In January, a banner was put up with cheating allegations against her brother-in-law, who is the husband of her younger sister Fiona. Yeo then issued a statement isolating herself from Fiona and her husband.

Vivien Yeo is a Malaysian-born TVB actress. Picture: InstagramJohor Baru-born Yeo had issued a statement saying that she had only met her brother-in-law once. The 35-year-old has been living in Hong Kong for 10 years for her career. Yeo said that she was unaware about her sister’s personal life and had never asked her about it. She also said that she did not know her brother-in-law well.

Yeo said she was unsure whether the allegation was linked to his company or other monetary issues.

She said that she had been dragged into the matter and that it made her helpless.

Yeo recently acted in The Learning Curve of a Warlord opposite Dicky Cheung. She said that her business was created with her own labour. it was all her investment and Fiona was not part of it. Yeo said that she would not wait to sue those who dishonour her name. /TISG