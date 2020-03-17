Viral video of MP cleaning a hawker centre table sparks assumptions of elections

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video circulating online of a Member of Parliament cleaning tables at a hawker centre is a sign that elections are pushing through according to netizens.

On Monday (Mar 16), All Singapore Stuff posted a video of MP Lily Neo wiping tables at the Chinatown Complex Food Centre. The online community, however, was not impressed with her actions with many hinting that the MP was only doing such things because elections were coming.

The video caption reads: “When MP clean hawker centre table, u know election lai liao.”

Watch the video below:

MP clean table When MP clean hawker centre table, u know election lai liao<Reader's Contribution by Ng> Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Sunday, March 15, 2020

Ms Neo is a member of the People’s Action Party and the MP for the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng constituency within the Jalan Besar Group Representation Constituency.

Netizens described Ms Neo’s actions to be wayang or a theatrical performance. “I wish they wouldn’t do that, said one member of the public. “It’s so obvious with the sashes, cameras and entourage.” Another called it “so predictable” and that once the elections are held, “all [would] disappear.”

Others poked some fun and said they wouldn’t mind cleaning tables at one-tenth of an MPs allowance. “Wayang only when election is near.”

Many commented that they would rather see MPs drafting policies, attending parliament meetings and raising concerns of their constituencies. Karina Xia suggested offering cleaners better salaries or helping them pay some bills instead. “Better than you cleaning the table that they already cleaned,” she said. “Even use tissue paper to clean and have people help you to hold the whole roll there.”

In response to the possibility of the elections happening, Sandramogan Surendar repeated that it is the “wrong time to have the elections” and added that it is “so silly for the Government to have chosen this period when there is a pandemic to hold the GE.”

