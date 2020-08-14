Viral video: Grocery manager captured reprimanding crying cashier lady

- Advertisement -

A video of a grocery store manager scolding a cashier allegedly at Sheng Siong Supermarket has gone viral, garnering almost 2,000 shares online. Netizens, however, have had a mixed response to the video, with some saying that the manager should not be criticised for doing his job, and others saying that the manager should have been considerate enough to reprimand the employee in private.

A video of a cashier being scolded by one of her superiors was shared on the Facebook page All Things Singapore on Tuesday (July 13). Since then, the clip has gone viral online.

The video, which was about a minute and a half, captured an unpleasant incident wherein a woman wearing a cashier’s uniform was crying and being told off by a man who appeared to be her superior.

Many who watched and shared the video also left their two cents about the incident in the comments section. Though there were mixed responses, a couple recognized the location where the incident took place, saying it happened at a Sheng Siong Supermarket.

Some Facebook users criticised the manager for not reprimanding his staff in private, which they said would have been more decent. “Never lecture your staff in public…they are adult(s)! Please show some respect for others! Whether she is in the right or wrong, do not do it in public,” wrote one netizen. Others went so far as to say that the manager should be fired for handling such a sensitive situation that way.

On the other hand, other Facebook users defended the manager and argued that he wasn’t even yelling. “He did not shout, which means he (wasn’t) scolding, but just doing his job,” wrote another.