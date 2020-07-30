Viral video: Courier service shouts out ‘ting tong’ due to broken doorbell

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a man screaming “ting tong” at the top of his lungs has gone viral in social media, providing much-needed entertainment to viewers.

Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video on Wednesday (July 29), which has over 32,000 views to date. “TIIIIING TONGGGGGGGG!!!! TIINGGGG TONGGGG!!! Your delivery is here!” read the caption of the “excellent courier service.”

At the beginning of the video, there’s a sign on the door which says, “Doorbell broke, yell ‘Ding Dong’ really loud.” The man recording the video showed the door sign then transferred the camera to a parcel he was presumably delivering. He zoomed to the sign once more before moving in close to the door. The man then shouts “Ting Tong” twice at the top of his lungs.

Members from the online community had a good laugh after watching the video. “If only majority of Singaporeans has this kinda humour,” commented Facebook user Forth Child.

Another netizen joked that the man’s shout could have given the neighbours a heart attack. Others poked fun and gave the delivery man the right to ask for “Ting Dong” to whoever opens the door. Meanwhile, Facebook user Steven Yong found it funny that the homeowner took the effort to put up such a sign instead of fixing the doorbell. Speaking of the door sign, many wondered where they could find the item as they needed it for their homes. For those interested, one can find the house accessory on Amazon or eBay and it comes in a wooden placard to hang on the door or a doormat with the same phrase.

