Video of Yolé staff eating from yogurt tub with her own spoon goes viral

- Advertisement -

A video circulating online of a staff member fro Yolé eating from a tub with her own spoon went viral yesterday (Mar 19).

Footage of the incident, which took place at the yoghurt brand’s outlet in United Square, showed two Yolé staff. The video was likely shared online the day before, on Wednesday (Mar 18).

In the 31-second clip, one of the staff members was seen eating from a tub while repeatedly dipping her own spoon back in.

Her behaviour was called out by many netizens in light of COVID-19 outbreak and heightened sensitivity in matters of hygiene.

- Advertisement -

However, it was not clear what the staff was consuming, and whether the tub of food was meant for customers.

On Wednesday itself, Yolé Singapore released a post on their Facebook page.

They added that they were aware of the incident and that disciplinary action was taken on the staff.

“We are aware of a recent circulating video with regards to one of the staff of our Franchisee outlet at United Square, handling some food content inappropriately. We have been in touch with involved parties to carry out further investigation”, they wrote. /TISG