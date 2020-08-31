Video of WP MPs meeting Aljunied, Hougang and Sengkang residents goes viral

- Advertisement -

A video of the Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MPs) walking the ground at Aljunied GRC, Sengkang GRC and Hougang SMC is going viral online. The video was only published on Facebook on Sunday evening (30 Aug), at 8.44pm, but it has already accumulated over 25,000 views.

The video shows the 10 WP MPs conducting meet-the-people (MPS) sessions, house visits, neighbourhood walks and community outreach programmes like food distribution in their wards. The Aljunied GRC MPs can be seen engaging residents in conversation during various activities.

Sylvia Lim and Gerald Giam can be seen conducting MPS sessions at the void decks of housing blocks in their constituency while Muhamad Faisal Manap can be seen conducting house visits. Leon Perera can be seen speaking to an elderly resident at a hawker center during a neighbourhood walk as WP chief Pritam Singh engages a group of ladies at an outreach event.

Although they are newer to politics, the young Sengkang GRC MPs have also forged a connection with their constituents. Raeesah Khan can be seen meeting a family as part of her house visits. A member of the family thanks the MP for visiting them while Ms Khan invites the family to visit her if they need anything.

- Advertisement -

Louis Chua also converses with residents during house visits while Jamus Lim can be seen emphatically explaining something to a young resident. He Ting Ru is shown having a friendly conversation with an older gentleman during the National Day flag distribution outreach in her ward.

Hougang SMC MP Dennis Tan Lip Fong was filmed during a neighbourhood walk in his single member ward that has been held by the WP for nearly 30 years, since 1991.

Singapore, we have walked with you, met with you, and heard your stories.We look forward to #MakingYourVoteCount. Posted by The Workers' Party on Sunday, 30 August 2020

The video ended with the words ‘Making Your Vote Count’. The WP added in a caption on Facebook: “Singapore, we have walked with you, met with you, and heard your stories. We look forward to #MakingYourVoteCount.”

“Make Your Vote Count” was the WP’s slogan for its election campaign. The party had, like other opposition parties, expressed the fear that the opposition would be wiped out since the Prime Minister had called the elections in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and had asked Singaporeans to give his People’s Action Party a stronger mandate given the uncertain future ahead.

However, the WP won an unprecedented 10 seats in the election and wrested another multi-member ward from the PAP, unseating three prominent political office-holders.

The WP’s victory was significant since the 2020 election was the first time the party had gone to the polls under the leadership of Mr Pritam and without opposition legend Low Thia Khiang in its slate of candidates. Mr Low and fellow MPs Chen Show Mao and Png Eng Huat had resigned from electoral politics ahead of this year’s election.

Mr Pritam was made Singapore’s very first Leader of the Opposition (LO) a day after the watershed election. The LO and the rest of the WP MPs were sworn in by President Halimah Yacob at the opening of Parliament last Monday (24 Aug).