Video of woman putting fallen berries back on shelf circulates on Facebook, netizens unsure who to blame

A video of a woman picking up blueberries from a supermarket floor and putting them back in their container before returning the pack to its rack has been circulating on Facebook. Though the video has drawn criticism from a few, others have suggested that maybe she was merely picking them up after noticing someone had dropped them. Still, other Facebook users found someone else to point a finger at.

A Facebook user on Tuesday (June 2) shared a video with the Facebook group, All Singapore Stuff, which is an online forum for just about anything that happens in Singapore. The 29-second clip, allegedly recorded in a Bishan grocery store in Junction 8, captured a woman picking blueberries that had fallen out of a container and then returning the container of fruit to the grocery shelf.

<Reader's Contribution>Blueberry drop on floor already, auntie just pick up and put it back into box and shelf…why never give to NTUC staff? Poor thing the person who buy that box of blueberryAt Bishan J8 Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Monday, 1 June 2020

In response to this, some netizens criticised the lady for putting the fresh goods back in their container, arguing that what she should have done was get help from the grocery store’s staff so they could properly address the situation involving fresh goods.

Others, however, defended the woman, saying she may have seen them on the floor and was kind enough to pick them up. Though a few still stressed the importance of calling the attention of grocery store staff, many commended the lady, saying “At least she picked them up.”

However, in a turn of events for the taker of the video, many netizens called out the individual behind the camera, asking if he or she did anything to help with the situation. “Did you educate her? If not, you are a badberry,” said one netizen.