Video of two teens spitting in mall circulates

A video of two adolescents spitting from a higher level at a mall down to the atrium below has made its way round social media.

The short clip, filmed by one of the boys’ friends, was uploaded onto Facebook page ‘Sg-share together’ on Sunday (Mar 1).

In the video, a male who looked to be in his teenage years was filmed spitting, while his friend beside him, who was wearing a black t-shirt, took a turn to spit below as well.

Last week, two boys aged 12 and 17 were arrested for allegedly spitting inside public lifts in Housing Board blocks.

This came after the police said that they were investigating three teenagers for spitting on the lift buttons in a lift at Rumbia LRT station.

The police said on Friday (Feb 28) that they received two separate reports on Sunday and Tuesday that spittle had been found on the mirrors and buttons inside the lifts of HDB blocks along Punggol Walk and Ang Mo Kio Street 32.

In the light of the coronavirus outbreak, these incidents caused alarm and annoyance, the police said.

Netizens who commented on the video scolded the boys for their behaviour. /TISG