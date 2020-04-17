Video of man throwing pails and plastic chairs off of HDB flat in Yishun goes viral

- Advertisement -

A video of a man throwing household items such as plastic chairs and pails off of a flat in Yishun made its way round social media and WhatsApp messenger.

The two-minute long video clip showed the shirtless man throwing various items off the fourth floor of a block of HDB flats and gesturing to passersby watching downstairs.

The many passers-by who witnessed his act, told each other to stay clear of the area.

- Advertisement -

The aftermath of the man’s outburst was a ground strewn with household items such as large chairs, pails and even what looked like Styrofoam boxes.

In response to media queries, the police said on Thursday (Apr 16) that a 49-year-old man had been arrested in relation to a case of rash act at Block 102 Yishun Avenue 5.

They added that they were alerted to the case at about 7.15am and that investigations were ongoing.

Many netizens who commented on the video added that they thought the man could be having a mental breakdown, which led to his outburst.