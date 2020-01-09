Video of aunty who threw a tantrum because of a haircut that was too-short goes viral

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A video of a middle-aged woman who screamed and threw things around after a haircut that she felt was too short has gone viral. And while a number of netizens expressed sympathy for the aunty’s anguish, there are others who hastened to say, “It’s just hair, it will grow back again,” and lambasted the woman over her public display of temper.

The video was posted by a contributor on the crowdsourced page All Singapore Stuff on Tuesday (Jan 7). It shows a woman, in a fit of rage, first throwing things, and then shouting in Chinese, while others try to calm her down.

The caption reads, “Aunty throwing a fit because the hairdresser cut her hair too short for CNY.”

Salon cut aunty hair too short she angry liao <Reader's Contribution by Ang>Aunty throwing a fit because the hairdresser cut her hair too short for CNY Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Monday, 6 January 2020

According to AsiaOne, the woman was shouting “I cut hair I come down here my hair so long five years and two years, she cut until so short for me,” and speculates that the location of the beauty salon where the woman got her hair cut is at Bradell, at Toa Payoh Lorong 1.

The location of the aunty’s tantrum, and when it happened, was not indicated by the contributor who posted the video clip.

Many netizens expressed sympathy for the woman, especially since she seemed to have gotten her haircut for Chinese New Year, and probably wanted to look her best for the holidays.

She is apparently not alone in this experience, as other netizens chimed in with their own experiences of too-short haircuts.

Others speculated that the price of the haircut may have added to her wrath.

Yet others seemed shocked at her anger, and tried to assure her that her hair will grow again.

Here’s hoping that Aunty’s hair grows out enough that her CNY celebrations are not completely ruined. -/TISG