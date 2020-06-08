Video goes viral — Foreign workers in Kranji dormitory rush for groceries

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A video of dozens of foreign workers in a dormitory in Kranji rushing to get groceries has gone viral. The workers did not queue and had no regard for safe distancing despite the Covid-19 danger.

The video was posted on the Facebook page of 新加坡眼 Singapore Eye on Thursday (June 4) and has since been shared more than 2,000 times.

The caption said that the dormitory supermarket, which had been closed for a month, had only reopened that day. It said: “Guest workers squeezed at the door, and the door was opened, and they came to the supermarket. Dormitory managers can’t control it at all. Be sure to be safe, (keep) social distance.”

Staff can be seen initially keeping the gate to the path leading to the supermarket closed and heard telling the workers in loud voices to form a line. Their pleas fall on deaf ears and everyone rushes out at the first opportunity.

One person commenting on the video said such behaviour was “normal” because it was the first day of the reopening of the supermarket. He suggested that, in order to control the crowd, the workers could do their grocery shopping in shifts.

Others were more alarmed that such behaviour could further spread Covid-19.

Some of those commenting on the video pointed out that those in charge should have made sure that the workers lined up for their turn, just like everyone else does in Singapore.

At least two suggested that the police or the army should be called in to control such behaviour.

Then there were those felt that Singaporeans do the same thing, rushing to supermarkets and wet markets.

Others pointed out how easily manageable the situation is, through allowing only a certain number of people into the supermarket at a time.

Some people asked why the workers were not being fined.

Others jokingly looked for the Minister of Manpower to intervene in such a situation.

