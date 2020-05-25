Video goes viral: Foreign worker not satisfied with rice and veggies

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a foreign worker saying that his meal was not edible has gone viral on social media, with netizens commenting on the issues of food quality and gratitude.

On Friday (May 23), Ms Sarah Leong shared a post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page of a foreign worker saying the “rice not nice” and the vegetables could not be eaten. “Every time I throw,” he said.

Ms Leong said in the video caption that the man was “hard to please”. He had initially been given chicken drumstick, fish and other food but threw that meal away and asked for curry and veggies. “Now give him curry and veggie, he complains rice not cooked and threw the whole tray away,” she said.

Members of the online community urged the man to be grateful he still had food to eat during a pandemic.

Others recalled the quality of meals were much worse in the army, where fish balls bounced, and the bread and rice were hard.

While there were those who were commenting that the workers were “picky and problematic”, Mr Navin Rio noted the men were asking for some decent food they could look forward to and enjoy.

A few people agreed that the rice looked uncooked and the curry was made with turmeric powder and potatoes only. Others suggested that the authorities assign healthy workers to prepare the meals on-site to address the issue. If the workers could get meals that suit their taste preferences, there would be no wastage, and everyone would be appeased, some commented.

