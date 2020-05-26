Video goes viral: Boy cries for joy after a bite of McNuggets

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Adorable Adam made huge waves in social media after being moved to tears by a surprise takeaway meal from his mum: McNuggets. After a bite of his favourite food, Adam couldn’t stop the tears from flowing.

When seven of its staff got infected with Covid-19, McDonald’s decided to suspend all operations beginning April 19. Despite being permitted to reopen on May 5, the fast-food giant extended its temporary closure until May 10. One can now get their hands on the world-famous meals through McDelivery, Drive-Thru or takeaway.

Last Monday (May 18), Ms WatiWan MayaAdam CyraRysa uploaded a reaction video on Facebook of her son, Adam bin Mohammad Irwan, getting surprised with his fave food.

While he initially thought his mother was pranking him, the nine-year-old saw the takeaway set up on the table. After taking a bite from a chicken nugget, Adam broke into happy tears. He could be seen gently putting the nugget to his cheek as if it was something extra valuable.

Adam’s mother added that McNuggets, fries and ice cream are his favourite meal. She also shared with Viral Press that her son has sensory sensitivity and mild autism, which causes an overreactive response to situations.

With over 125,000 views on Facebook, the video has garnered positive comments from netizens. The Independent Singapore contacted Viral Press and has been given permission to share the video.

Many people have suggested that Adam be an ambassador for McDonald’s and have tagged the company for some recognition.

Others commented it was lovely to see children enjoying the simple things in life and showing much appreciation for them. Ms Wati said she had been trying to order online for many days to no avail, so she decided to queue and get some takeaway for Adam.

