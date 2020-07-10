Victoria Beckham’s son shows a cool feature in Cotswold home

- Advertisement -

The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham just revealed a cool feature in the family’s Cotswolds home. The countryside retreat is beautiful but just wait until you find out about the crazy feature in the family home. The Cotswolds home has an ice bath! Brooklyn, 21 is now back home in the UK and he is living with the rest of his family at their Oxfordshire residence. On Wednesday, he uploaded on Instagram a photo of his legs in the wooden ice bath with the caption, “Love an ice bath.”

The cosy Cotswolds residence also features stunning interiors with log-burning fires and exposed brick walls as well as amazing gardens with a pool, tennis court and sauna. The eldest son of the Beckhams recently went back home to the UK from the US after the government started loosening lockdown rules.

Brooklyn seems to be enjoying himself spending time with his loved ones and he also uploaded a few pictures since returning to the UK. On Sunday, Victoria confirmed that Brooklyn is back home and she shared a video of the whole family clapping for the NHS, including Brooklyn’s girlfriend Nicola Peltz who he has been living within New York.

- Advertisement -

It was believed that the whole family were all in one place on Thursday when 15-year-old Cruz Beckham shared a photo of Brooklyn chasing Harper, 8 across the family tennis court. Before that, Brooklyn and Nicola were living in Nicola’s abode in New York where she appeared to live with her family. The home is designed to look like a French chateau with armoire furniture, high ceilings and marble floors.

Brooklyn has no shortage of beautiful homes to live in! Now that the coronavirus lockdown is beginning to lift, David and Victoria will likely hope to return to London where the family have a £31million mansion in Holland Park. In 2016, the Beckhams spent an estimated £8million on renovation work and the place has its gym, wine cellar and separate quarters for eldest son Brooklyn to live in, where his girlfriend Nicola will no doubt join him. /TISG