Victoria Beckham slammed for photoshopping photo of Brooklyn and his girlfriend

Victoria Beckham suffered backlash from her fans after she allegedly photoshopped an image of her son Brooklyn and his fiancee Nicola Peltz. The former Spice Girl shared the adorable photo of the newly-engaged couple on Tuesday with the pair standing in front of an idyllic sunset during their trip to Greece while Brooklyn, 22 kissed Nicola, 25. The fashion designer captioned the photo: “The sweetest couple at sunset @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz, looking so amazing in the #VBPAW20 rose print dress!”

On Wednesday, Nicola also shared the same photo on her own Instagram but this one had a completely different background. In her version, the couple was seen posing exactly the same and in the same clothes but instead of a beautiful sunset, the background showed a stone courtyard. Following the post, fans went on Victoria’s comment section of the photo to point out that she had photoshopped the image.

“Why is it photoshopped, I don’t understand?… Lol I can’t be the only one to notice it’s photoshopped though… It most definitely is. Nicola posted the original on her page…” one confused fan wrote.

“That’s cute… but what’s up with this photoshop? It’s still beautiful,” commented another. A third added: “It is Photoshop! Seems like they’re walking on water… Did they change the background as she has the same pic on her IG with the same pose!!”

The same photo also caused waves for different reasons earlier this week after Nicola had fans speculating she was pregnant after she captioned the photo ‘Baby B’.

Fans rushed to comment on whether she was making a surprise pregnancy announcement. “Excuse me. Baby??” quizzed one. Another wrote: “Does this mean you’re pregnant?” A third assumed Nicola was expecting, simply writing: “Congratulations!” And a fourth added: “Baby!” Of course, Nicola was more than likely referring to Brooklyn, who she appears to have sweetly nicknamed ‘B’.

It has been reported that Brooklyn Beckham will be having three engagement parties because Victoria wants to avoid clashes with Donald Trump and her liberal friends. Brooklyn, 21 got engaged last month to Nicola Peltz, 25.

Nicola’s father is businessman Nelson who is a known Trump supporter. Trump is invited to the young couple’s party which will be held at Nelson’s Palm Beach mansion. According to The Mirror, other Republicans are expected to attend the much-anticipated bash which led Victoria to hold a separate party for her friends. /TISG