Victoria Beckham shares photo of Harper and her cousin

- Advertisement -

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham shared a lovely photo of her daughter Harper, 9 and cousin Libby Adams while they were getting ready for dinner during a family vacation in Greece. She captioned the photo: ‘Girls doing their glam!’ The Beckhams are enjoying their family vacation in Greece. In the photo, Harper is seen taking a selfie while her cousin Libby, 20 is beside her on a balcony overlooking a scenic view of the countryside.

Victoria, 46 wrote the caption on social media: ‘Girls doing their glam! Love this picture of #HarperSeven and @libbyyadams getting ready for dinner’. Libby is the daughter of Victoria’s younger sister Louise Adams. She is an up and coming photographer like her cousin Brooklyn. The Beckhams were together on holiday even though they were not pictured. David, 45 and children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17 and Cruz, 15 were also in Greece.

On Thursday afternoon, Victoria posted a sweet image of Harper wearing a bracelet that spelt out the word ‘blessed.’ Victoria shared a photo of Harper wearing a selection of jewellery including a plethora of bracelets, a necklace and earrings. There was a bracelet that had pink beads which spelt the words ‘blessed’ in black letters on white beads. In the photo, Harper smiled at the camera while her father David was also in the shot as his tattooed hand can be spotted in the background of the image.

- Advertisement -

Harper showed off her bracelets on her mum Victoria’s Instagram account last month. It appears that the nine-year-old daughter of Victoria and David is inspired by her Spice Girl mother. She was proudly posing in the sunshine during a family vacation in Italy, wearing bracelets that showed the term ‘Girl Power’ which is a nod to the Spice Girls famous empowerment slogan. Harper also flaunted bracelets that were decorated with the words ‘Blessed’ and ‘Believe’.

In other news, Harper’s eldest brother Brooklyn Beckham had proposed to his girlfriend Nicola Peltz, 25. There were rumours that the couple had married in secret but there is no confirmation whether it is true or not. It is reported that Brooklyn will be having three engagement parties.