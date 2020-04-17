Victoria Beckham shares parenting tips

- Advertisement -

David and Victoria Beckham may be one the of the most popular celebrity couples but when it comes to parenting, they too have had their fair share of ups and downs. Their offspring consists of Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15 and Harper Seven, 8. The Beckhams often post pictures and videos of their children on Instagram and they always appear to be well-behaved.

Here are some parenting tips from Victoria Beckham:

One of the ways to pass time during this period of quarantine is for your children to lend a hand with household chores. The Beckham children do help out at home while on lockdown. The youngest of the brood, Harper Seven has been helping out at home on top of being home-schooled. As seen in the Beckham’s Instagram page, Harper is pictured giving a hand to David as he bakes.

Harper also acts as an usher in the Beckham’s family home cinema. Besides helping out at home, David and Victoria also emphasise good manners. In an interview with Daily Mail, David shared that his children have been saying please and thank-you since they were as young as two. Victoria shared with Good Morning Britain that she and her husband are strict parents and that good manners is important to them. Compared to a lot of families, having four children can be a handful. Victoria shared with Jimmy Kimmel that she does have a lot of kids and that it is less about parenting but more about crowd control at times.

The Spice Girl added that this was because their four children often bring their friends over to the house so when David and Victoria go home at the end of the day, there are a lot of children. When asked how does she handle the children, she said she makes sure that the children leave empty-handed and the art is still on the wall.

Although Brooklyn is an adult now, he does not necessarily manage his own social media accounts. David told ABC that when Brooklyn was 15 and had 4.4 million followers, David and Victoria would decide on everything that was posted on his account as they currently do with their other children.