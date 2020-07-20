Victoria Beckham responds to Kardashian sisters dressing as Spice Girls

- Advertisement -

What do you get when you get one of the most famous families to dress up as one of the most popular girl groups of all time? Former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham was amused after the Kardashian-Jenner sisters dressed up as the girl group in a social media post. In the Instagram photo that was posted on Thursday, July 16, Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall Jenner imitated the girl group and the caption was “Spice Girls.”

39-year-old Kim did not specify which members of Spice Girls each sibling was trying to imitate. Beckham, 46 then asked via her Instagram Story on Thursday, “Hey @kimkardashian, which one is Posh?” “x vb.” Khloe, 36 also shared the same photo on her Instagram account on Thursday, with the caption “Album dropping 2021.” The photo seemed to have been shot at the Revenge Body host’s June birthday party.

Formed in 1994, the Spice Girls comprised of Beckham (Posh Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice). The girl group reunited to tour in 2019 with the exception of the fashion designer. In May 2019, Beckham shared via Instagram her wishes for her former bandmates. “Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour,” wrote Beckham.

All band members are still on good terms. 44-year-old Bunton shared earlier this month that the five out them met up despite the COVID-19 pandemic. “Now you may think we propped up a bar somewhere or had drinks in the garden but no!” she noted on her U.K. radio show. “We went on a social-distancing walk in the woods. … This time last year, we were performing at Wembley all glammed up. Well, this year we were in wellies, walking in the rain. Something you don’t see every day — five Spice Girls in their wellies!”

Although she left the Spice Girls, Beckham still has a soft spot in her heart for her former girl group. In December 2019, she and her son Romeo, 17 danced to Spice Up Your Life in an adorable video she uploaded on Instagram. “Not the average day in the kitchen…” she remarked. The fashion designer and former soccer player David Beckham, 45 are also parents of son Brooklyn, 21, son Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, 9. They got married in July 1999.