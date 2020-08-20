Victoria Beckham pays tribute to David and her sons

- Advertisement -

Former Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham paid tribute to her husband and her sons on her Instagram Stories. David Beckham can be seen in the photo lying back on a sun lounger while Brooklyn, 21 and his younger brothers Romeo, 17 and Cruz, 15 are lying close to him and holding hands. Victoria captioned the photo: “I love my boys so much.” The bond between the Beckhams are very close and the family had two reasons to celebrate last month when Brooklyn announced his engagement to American actress Nicola Peltz and the couple finally met up with the Beckhams.

The happy couple flew back to the UK to meet up with David, Victoria, the other Beckham sons as well as Harper, who is nine. Since March, Brooklyn and Nicola had been forced to be in quarantine in New York while the rest of the Beckham family lived in the family’s stunning Cotswolds home. A week ago, the Beckhams went to Greece for a vacation which included Victoria’s parents Tony and Jackie Adams and David’s mother Sandra.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Victoria uploaded a few vacation photos on her Instagram page where she showed off both her impeccable sense of style and the beautiful Greek scenery. Clothed in white shorts and an oversized blue shirt, she posed for the photo with David and another photo with David and their parents. She captioned the first photo with: “Kisses @davidbeckham, I love you.” For the second photo she captioned it with: “Family time really is everything x We love you so much!! Kisses @davidbeckham @jackie.adams_.”

Fans of Victoria Beckham were happy to see the behind-the-scenes peek of the vacation and a commenter said: “Beautiful photo of you all” while another one wrote: “Lovely family.” Some commenters left hearts and fire emojis.

In other news, Victoria Beckham suffered backlash from her fans after she allegedly photoshopped an image of her son Brooklyn and his fiancee Nicola Peltz. The former Spice Girl shared the adorable photo of the newly-engaged couple on Tuesday with the pair standing in front of an idyllic sunset during their trip to Greece while Brooklyn, 21 kissed Nicola, 25. The fashion designer captioned the photo: “The sweetest couple at sunset @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz, looking so amazing in the #VBPAW20 rose print dress!”

On Wednesday, Nicola also shared the same photo on her own Instagram but this one had a completely different background. In her version, the couple was seen posing in exactly the same way and in the same clothes but instead of a beautiful sunset, the background showed a stone courtyard.