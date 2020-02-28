Venus Beauty employee loses job for allegedly selling face masks to customers in private

- Advertisement -

An employee of a beauty store in Singapore has recently been dismissed from her job after being found supposedly selling face masks to customers in private. However, the masks she was selling were not from the store’s shelves.

It appears as though the rise of the Covid-19 outbreak has also brought about a face mask-selling frenzy which has overtaken Singapore and the rest of the world. With public awareness of hygiene being raised to a level previously unmatched, consumer demand for the goods has skyrocketed.

Because of this, there have been reports of long queues of people outside different stores in order to purchase face masks. There have also been numerous instances wherein sellers have sought to make a profit out of the high demand brought about by the outbreak. One online seller even listed a box of masks for S$288. Such actions, however, have been criticised by both public citizens and Government officials.

According to a report by The New Paper, though the employee of Venus Beauty Shop in Nex was allegedly selling boxes of 20 masks for S$25.50 per box, a price nowhere near that of the lofty S$250-plus price online action was taken against her as the masks she was selling were not part of Venus Beauty’s inventory.

The woman, who was a part-time employee working at Venus Beauty for almost three months, had reportedly been personally communicating with the store’s customers via the messaging app, Whattsapp.

After firing the employee, Venus Beauty posted a statement at its cashier counter which explained that the woman had been selling masks “from her own account,” and that the store was neither made aware of this nor asked for its permission. A screengrab of a Whattsapp conversation between the terminated employee and a customer was also put up at the counter.

The screengrab showed that the women allegedly told customers that Venus Beauty had run out of masks and that as an alternative, she was selling masks from her brother’s business, and that the 100 boxes she had were from Britain.

Venus Beauty has filed a police report regarding the incident. -/TISG