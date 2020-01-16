Vanessa Hudgens splits with Austin Butler and fans are asking Zac Efron to go back to her

- Advertisement -

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have called it quits after a nine-year-relationship and fans are urging Hudgens to patch up with ex Zac Efron.

Since their split in 2010, Hudgens and Efron they were not seen together, but fans are hoping the two High School Musical co-stars can date again.

Hudgens and Efron met on the set of Disney’s High School Musical and they were dating from 2005 to 2010.

On January 14, 2020, Hudgens and Butler broke up. The news got Hudgens and Efron’s couple nickname #Zanessa trending on Twitter.

This is the first time Hudgens is single after a decade and coincidentally, Efron is single as well.

A Twitter user, Shelby said Vanessa Hudgens and Austin broke up and she was all for Zanessa for 2020.

She hashtagged the tweet with #zanessaforeveralways and #zanessa.

Another netizen Rita K asked Zac to get his girl and she also used the same hashtag. Arleen tweeted that the Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens breakup news brought her #Zanessa heart to life.

A fan named SupremeLibra wrote that some may be sad that Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke up but she is praying that Hudgens and Efron would magically get back together.

She then said yes, ‘she is that bitch’ and ended the tweet with hashtags #zanessa #troyella.

Elle agreed with her saying that it is insensitive as hell but the Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler breakup news has her hopes up for a reunion of Disney Channel’s ultimate power couple #Zanessa.

Sooo…Vanessa Hudgens & Zac Efron are single at the same time you say??? #ZanessaForeverAndAlways #ZanessaReunion pic.twitter.com/qjheLQYg1y — Kimberly (@infamousKIM) January 15, 2020

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke up, y’all know what that means… #zanessaforeverandalways pic.twitter.com/sDrtXJgSPb — arianna elise (@AriannaMiskowsk) January 14, 2020

Although fans are trying to pair the couple again, Hudgens said in 2017 that she has no contact with Efron.

When she was on Access Hollywood Live, she said that she was no longer in touch with Efron.

It seems as though #Zanessa may not happen in real life but fans can still get nostalgic over the three High School Musical movies.