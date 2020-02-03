US presidential hopeful Andrew Yang “having a blast” in Iowa campaign

- Advertisement -

Iowa – Presidential hopeful Andrew Yang is currently making his rounds in Iowa to woo voters for the Presidential Election on Nov 3 this year.

The 45-year-old former tech executive continues to keep his campaign speeches light, relatable and with a touch of humour.

Just as Mr Yang was finishing his pitch in Cedar Rapids on Thursday (Jan 30), a piece of metal falls to the ground just a few feet from where he was standing.

Quick to poke fun, Mr Yang said: “It’s the Russians. They’re always trying to mess up with my events.”

- Advertisement -

The typically carefree, Democratic presidential candidate has been holding town hall meetings in various eastern Iowa cities for his 17-day bus tour across the state.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Mr Yang would frequently be seen breaking out into a running motion mimicking an athlete preparing before a big game.

Should Mr Yang win the approval of Iowa, he stands to gain a stamp of legitimacy and possibility during the presidential race.

Despite failing to secure a spot for the Democratic debate in January, Mr Yang has proven his perseverance and staying power and eventually qualified for the Feb 7 debate.

“I’m having a blast,” he said as he signed autographs at Cedar Rapids. “It’s like we’ve been in the regular season for months and now the playoffs are beginning.”

Mr Yang’s approach in wooing Iowa is to keep things down-to-earth like with his intentionally lame jokes and his invitations to his two young sons to join him on stage, for example.

By bringing his sons over, Mr Yang is making a promise to restore the American dream that could still be present and achieved by the next generation, reported the LA Times.

The entrepreneur who founded a non-profit to create jobs plans to establish a universal basic income which he calls the Freedom Dividend.

The plan is for every American over the age of 18 to receive a monthly income of US$1,000 (S$1,360) which is separate from one’s employment salary. “This would enable all Americans to pay their bills, educate themselves, start businesses, be more creative, stay healthy, relocate for work, spend time with their children, take care of loved ones, and have a real stake in the future.”

“Our country is sick, and I’m the right Asian doctor for the job,” said Mr Yang during one of his events.

Using his knowledge and experience in technology, he also hopes to combat the threats of automation on manufacturing industries.

Catch the latest updates of Mr Yang’s campaign through his Twitter account.

Thank you Iowa. Look forward to making history with you on Monday night. Let’s do it. 👍🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mzx7d2RJA2 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 2, 2020

The first presidential nominating contest for the 2020 election will be held in Iowa on Monday (Feb 3).