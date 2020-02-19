URGENT: China slams ‘unacceptable’ US tightening rules on state media

- Advertisement -

Beijing on Wednesday slammed Washington’s decision to tighten rules on Chinese state media organisations in the US and classify them as foreign missions, saying it was “unreasonable and unacceptable.”

“The United States has always advertised freedom of the press, but it interferes with and obstructs the normal operation of Chinese media in the United States,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular briefing, warning: “We reserve the right to respond further to this matter.”

