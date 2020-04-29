“Undercooked rice and vegetables” served to foreign workers in dorms

- Advertisement -

Foreign workers living in dormitories often get undercooked rice and vegetables, alleges an activist for migrant worker communities.

Three weeks ago, activist Kokila Annamalai started a petition to Manpower Minister Josephine Teo called “Protect our migrant workers from Covid-19”.

In a Facebook post on Monday (April 27), Ms Annamalai wrote that, according to consistent feedback from workers across multiple dormitories, the food was of a poor standard.

She alleged: “They get the same food every day. Rice is severely undercooked and can’t be swallowed.”

Ms Annamalai also wrote that the vegetables given to workers are often undercooked and chewy or difficult to swallow. She added that there is no salt in the curry and that the food provided is not culturally compatible with their dietary requirements.

“Food is sometimes spoilt,” she wrote, adding that “large numbers of workers are not eating because of this. Some are falling ill, getting diarrhoea/can’t keep the food down.”

She also mentioned that the workers were not told how to give feedback.

“There is no one checking in with them about food and living conditions, or asking for feedback. When they speak to dorm management, they are sometimes scolded severely, ignored, or told that they will check/look into it, but nothing happens,” she alleged.

According to a straitstimes.com report on April 24, an inter-agency task force is looking to address the needs of foreign workers in big dormitories, while non-government organisations (NGOs) and ground-up initiatives will deal with those in smaller housing facilities as they are scattered all over the island in groups of varying sizes.

Meanwhile, a report on cnalifestyle.channelnewsasia.com on April 25 mentioned that foreign workers at the Goldmine Energy Tuas factory-converted dormitory now have meals from some of Singapore’s top chefs.

“The meals are designed with their South-east Asian beneficiaries in mind, aiming to provide migrant workers with comforting and familiar flavours as well as balanced nutrition. Each meal is produced at a cost of no more than S$2, as required by the government of meal suppliers for funding,” the report stated.

TISG has reached out to the Ministry of Manpower, as well as to Ms Annamalai for clarification and comment. /TISG