Uncle triggered by kaypoh “paparazzi” telling him to wear a mask, retaliates to being recorded

Singapore – An altercation between a member of the public and an uncle who wasn’t wearing a face mask resulted in the uncle retaliating after he saw himself being recorded.

On Tuesday (June 23), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video of an uncle spotted without a mask who became violent after he saw himself being recorded. He approached the person taking the video and slapped his phone away. “Uncle never wear mask go out. People kind enough to tell him to wear mask he still slap them, and want to beat them up,” read the caption.

Members from the online community quickly discouraged the person recording the scene, noting who wouldn’t be triggered if they saw someone pointing a camera at them. “Sometimes, all these self-made paparazzi and videographer deserves a smack in the face for using their camera indiscriminately,” said Jeremy Liang and added those people aren’t helping appease the situation.

Jack Low commented that the uncle did mention at the end of the recording that he didn’t have a mask and was about to go and buy. Nothing was stopping the person with the camera or others standing around the uncle from offering him a spare face mask, either. Others agreed that it is common to forget to wear a mask when going out. “A gentle reminder will be good,” said Quincy Quinsy who has done the same. “Mostly their reaction first is to cover their mouth and faster run back home to get a mask or get from the nearest shop are (sic).”

Towards the end of the video, a small child could be heard crying and shouting for her father, who is presumably the one doing the recording. Netizens commented the incident could have been a frightening experience for the child. “I feel for the child who is crying ‘Daddy, daddy!’ Imagine the trauma she must have gone through,” said Seetha Jayachandran. She pointed out that both parties are in the wrong, wherein the man could have nicely advised the uncle while the latter kept his calm. Many noted how it was the camera that triggered the uncle’s anger and escalated matters.

Watch the video below:

Uncle never wear mask and slap people <Reader's Contribution by Ang>Uncle never wear mask go out. People kind enough to tell him to wear mask he still slap them, and want to beat them up Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

