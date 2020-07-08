Two photos, different stories: WP — and PAP — candidates talk to cardboard collector in wheelchair

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The original poster has the caption, “Picture has a thousand words”. The photo shows Workers’ Party (WP) candidates kneeling and talking to an elderly cardboard collector and at least one People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate nearby giving out election material.

Picture has a thousand words Posted by Ah Hong on Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Posted on the Facebook page Singapore Opposition, the photo has been shared more than 6,700 times as at the afternoon of Wednesday (July 8).

The WP candidates in the photo are Ms He Ting Ru and Mr Jamus Lim, while the PAP candidate is said to be Mr Raymond Lye. All three are members of their respective parties’ slates for the newly-created and hotly-contested Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

- Advertisement -

The location where the photo was taken was identified as the Sengkang Square G16 Taxi Stand.

Filmmaker Martyn See re-posted the picture on his Facebook page, captioning it “My pick for the photo of GE2020″, although he later posted another photo in the comments that showed the PAP candidate also speaking to the man in the wheelchair.

“In fairness! Social media has a way of equalising perspectives,” he wrote.

Many of those commenting on the first photo, however, were impressed by the Workers’ Party candidates kneeling before the man as they spoke to him.

Other people online said it should be a “wake-up call to voters” or “educational material”.

Some of those on the thread had good things to say about Mr Jamus Lim, who has been a standout during this campaign period.

For others, the photo showed that there is a need to vote for an opposition.

Several expressed the hope that the WP team will win in Sengkang.

/TISG

Read also: Hot contest expected between WP and PAP in new Sengkang GRC