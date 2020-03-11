Two men assault woman at Redhill Mosque

- Advertisement -

A short clip of two men hitting a woman at a mosque in Redhill has made its way around the internet.

In the 30-second long clip, filmed by someone outside the mosque, a man can be seen hitting a woman wearing a ‘Tudong’, or headscarf. The people around them watch as the man picks up a chair and repeatedly hits the woman.

The man filming the video can be heard shouting, “Oi, oi, oi, tak akal apa”, which roughly translated means, “Don’t you have any sense?”

When another man wearing yellow, joins in and starts hitting the woman as well, the man filming shouts “Aren’t you embarrassed?” at them.

The two men continue slapping and hitting the woman right until the end of the video.

The incident seems to have taken place at the Jamek Queenstown Mosque last night (March 11).

Netizens who commented on the post shared verses from the Quran, a religious text of Islam.

Others said that it was very disrespectful of them to fight at a place of worship.

