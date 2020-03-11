Two Filipinos fight over borrowed money, man tries to intervene

- Advertisement -

A video of two Filipino women fighting over borrowed money has been widely shared by netizens.

The video, shared on Facebook page All Singapore Stuff earlier today (March 11), had almost 200 comments and more than 200 shares within two hours.

In the minute-long clip, two Filipino women could be seen fighting. The argument seemed to be because the lady in pink borrowed money from lady in black, although they did not talk about the amount.

Cursing the lady in pink, the woman wearing black shouted, “You’re the one at fault”.

To this, the other woman replies, “What do you want? Come at me”.

The woman in black hurls vulgarities at the other woman and says, “You borrowed from me and you’re running from me”.

At the start of the video, the woman in pink slaps the lady wearing black. As their argument gets heated, a Chinese man gets in the middle and attempts to defuse the situation.

As he starts to say, “Here is Singapore okay? Anything – ” he gets cut off because the two women start hitting each other.

Despite getting hit in the process, the man attempts to pull the two women apart. He says, “Two also cannot fight ah! Don’t touch me ah!”

“Just talk only ah! You don’t touch me ah, also don’t touch her”, he tells the lady in pink.

At some point during their fight, another bystander comes to try to pull the two women apart as well.

The man, it seems, was successful in his attempt to stop the fight as the lady in pink walked off from the scene.

Netizens felt that the rules needed to be tightened with regards to foreign domestic workers and the borrowing of money.

