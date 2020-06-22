Two chickens spotted at MRT station sparks humour online about being ‘cooped’ up for too long

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Two chickens were spotted at an MRT station and sparked humour and numerous puns online. Needless to say, it brightened the day of netizens who got a good laugh out of the incident.

“I want to complaint (sic) this chicken,” wrote Jerry Atan who shared the photo on Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Friday (June 19). The photo showed a hen and rooster being ushered by an MRT officer in what appeared to be Outram Park station. The two could be seen about to go in different directions, though.

With over 670 reactions, the photo got the online community sharing puns and explanations to the incident. Many agreed that the start of Phase 2 meant the chicken couple could also go out and mingle as they have been cooped up far too long.

It’s as if they knew that certain businesses and activities have reopened and wanted to join. “Chicken also chiong phase 2,” said Red Pool. Another suggested the couple was out to go shopping.

“Why did the chickens cross the road?” asked Winston Seah. “To take the MRT,” of course. A netizen asked why they had to take the train? Someone replied it was in accordance with Phase 2. Rayne Lee Rui suggested a new acronym: Mass Rooster Transit. The chickens didn’t have GPS and still managed to locate the station, said Pauline Lee Mei Ling while De Leted was disappointed they weren’t wearing face masks.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Muzammil commented that the MRT officer was chasing the chickens because they didn’t have a train pass.

The photo delighted netizens who were happy to have come across the post. “They make my day,” said Suria Saad Suria.

I want to Complaint this Chicken. 😁There are chickens in the MRT. Posted by Jerry Ațan on Friday, June 19, 2020