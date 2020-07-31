Two cars racing along CTE cause van to veer off the road

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Two cars racing along the Central Expressway (CTE) caused a van to veer off the road and flip into the bushes. Two people were injured and taken to hospital.

Facebook page ROADS.sg shared a video of the accident that occurred on Wednesday (July 29) at about 9 pm. The vehicles were heading towards the Seletar Expressway near the Yio Chu Kang Road exit.

A report by straitstimes.com confirmed that two individuals were injured in the accident and sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The ROADS.sg post had the reminder that street racing is illegal and that drivers caught violating the law face heavy fines, may have their driving licences suspended and the vehicles impounded.

- Advertisement -

Those commenting on the post called for strong action to be taken against such drivers.

One person hoped that a lawsuit would be filed against the car driver, while another shared that it was “quite scary” to see cars through the rear-view mirror racing close to him.

Finally, there was advice for those who want to race to go to an official track.

Warning – Cursing language.2 cars racing along CTE causing a van to veer off the expressway into the bushes with 2… Posted by ROADS.sg on Wednesday, 29 July 2020

/TISG

Read related: