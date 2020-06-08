Twinning Lamborghinis collide with one another at Sembawang Road

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Two almost identical Lamborghinis were spotted in an accident with one another along Sembawang Road on Sunday (June 7).

It is not every day one gets to see a supercar zooming across Singapore roads, but two Lamborghini Aventadors of the same colour was a sight to behold. News of the bulls colliding with each other was posted across various social media platforms such as SG Road Vigilante – SGRV and ROADS.sg.

According to reports, there was a glitch in the Matrix, which resulted in the collision. One Lamborghini hit the rear-end of the other, a rather expensive mishap due to the vehicle’s engine being located at the back.

However, this was not the first time one of the cars made the news. The supercar in front was previously caught on dashcam on May 24, driving recklessly at Newton Circus and cut an incoming vehicle.

Before that incident, the said Lamborghini had been wrapped in a chrome purple-pink colour and reported to be revving its engine along Alexandra on late nights and early mornings in 2019. This led residents in the area to wonder if Formula 1 was already happening in the country, said SG Road Vigilante – SGRV.

Netizens commented on the most recent incident involving the Lamborghini and noted that fortunately no one got hurt. Many provided possible reasons which led to the collision, although probably not meant to be taken seriously.

A few suggested the shock of seeing one’s reflection in the rearview mirror probably made the driver hit the brakes. Meanwhile, references to Bumblebee from Transformers were made, although that vehicle was a Chevrolet Camaro.

Foo Chun Chong confirmed that the two drivers allegedly knew each other as they were seen together at an event.

Another photo from the incident showed Traffic Police attending to the scene.