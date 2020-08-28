TVXQ’s Changmin postpones wedding due to pandemic

- Advertisement -

The coronavirus outbreak has affected everyone one way or another. TVXQ member Changmin, has had to postpone his upcoming wedding which was set to be held next month. The sudden increase of the COVID-19 cases in South Korea is probably the reason why and the announcement of the postponement was made in light of it. On Thursday (August 27), Changmin’s agency SM Entertainment released a statement on the postponement.

According to the statement, “Due to the concerns of the rising Covid-19 cases, Changmin has postponed his wedding, originally set to take place on 5th September. He is planning on choosing a new date after discussing with their family.”

Changmin is not the only Hallyu celebrity who had to make changes to wedding plans due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in South Korea. Actress Kang Sora initially wanted to hold her wedding on August 29, 2020. She had to cancel the ceremony and have a small family gathering instead.

It seems like fans will have to wait a little longer before they can see Changmin walking down the aisle with his partner. With the current global situation, it is best to put health and safety first.

Born as Shim Chang-min on February 18, 1988, Changmin is also known as Max Changmin or MAX. He is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor and member of the pop duo TVXQ. Changmin was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea and was scouted by an SM Entertainment talent agent when he was 14. In December 2003, he debuted as TVXQ’s youngest member.

Changmin is fluent in both Korean and Japanese. He has achieved commercial success throughout Asia as the main vocalist of TVXQ as well as acting in several dramas. Changmin has two younger sisters and both his parents are teachers. At the age of 14, Changmin was discovered by a talent scout from SM Entertainment.

He was singing and playing badminton at the same time during gym class. The scout asked him to audition for the agency but he had no interest in being a singer. Changmin’s mother wanted to meet BoA so she convinced him to attend the casting auditions. He was called for a second audition after three days and he passed the audition. He signed up with the agency after winning the Best Singer and Best Artist award at SM Entertainment’s 6th Annual Youth Best Contest.