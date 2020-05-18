Trump vs the media: How #TrumpMeltdown is trending for a reason

- Advertisement -

Last Monday (May 11) Trump made headlines for the way he reacted to CBS News reporter, Weijia Jiang, during a White House press conference.

When Ms Jiang came forward with her question, she asked President Trump, “You have said many times that the U.S. is doing far better than any other country when it comes to testing. Why does that matter? Why is it global competition to you, if everyday Americans are still losing their lives, and we are still seeing more cases every day?”

Trump quickly responded to her by saying, “Well, they’re losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that’s a question you should as China. Don’t ask me. Ask China that question, okay? When you ask them that question, you may get a very unusual answer.”

Jiang, who happens to be Chinese-American, seemed quite surprised by the President’s response. After thinking about it for a few seconds, she asked, “Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically? That I should ask China?”

Obviously annoyed, Mr Trump quipped, “I’m not saying it specifically to anybody. I’m saying that to anyone who would ask a nasty question like that.” To which Jiang quickly replied, “That’s not a nasty question.”

Needless to say, the rest of the press conference lasted for less than a minute with Trump refusing to speak to the next reporter that he had actually called on, simply saying “Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much. Appreciate it. Thank you very much,” then swiftly walked away.

This isn’t the first time that Trump has clashed with Ms Jiang either. Back in April, Jiang attended another White House press conference when she questioned him about his Covid-19 response. Naturally, the conversation went downhill from there with Trump telling her, “keep your voice down please,” despite the fact that she hadn’t actually raised it.

And given the number of reporters that he continuously disagrees with, it’s not surprising that he doesn’t seem to remember her from that initial clash either.

Donald Trump was inaugurated on January 20, 2017, and his presidency has never been easy going. Yet regardless of whether you’re a Trump supporter or a Trump basher, watching him handle any type of press – especially in a conference setting – has never been his strong suit.

Back in October of 2018, Trump carelessly insulted Cecilia Vega from ABC during a press conference about the US-Canada-Mexico trade agreement. After calling on her, it took her some time to get the mic. While waiting, Trump said to the crowd, “She’s shocked that I picked her. She’s like in a state of shock.” Vega, who had the mic by then says, “I’m not thinking Mr President.” To which he quickly quips, “That’s okay. I know you’re not thinking. You never do.”

Trump also has a history of numerous confrontations with one of CNN’s more senior reporters, Jim Acosta. In another press briefing, Acosta questioned him about what Trump calls “an invasion,” referring to a caravan of migrant workers from South America, and the two clashed over a “difference of opinion.” But things took a turn for the worst with Trump insulting him, saying he was “rude and terrible.” Eventually, another reporter got up to speak and Trump insulted him as well.

Again, in March of 2020, Trump became trending news after being accused of having a meltdown after yet another press conference. Not only did he disagree with his own leading medical consultant on the coronavirus pandemic, Dr Fauci, but when asked by NBC News’ White House correspondent, Peter Alexander, “What do you say to those Americans who are scared through?” Trump responded by saying, “I’d say you were a terrible reporter. That’s what I’d say. I think that’s a very nasty question…” adding that Acosta was “doing sensationalism.”

Trump’s reaction that day garnered the hashtag “TrumpMeltdown, which has since been used on basically every social media platform since. Trump supporters can argue and insist that he’s still doing a “terrific job” all they want, but given the number of outrageous, insulting and mean-spirited outbursts number 45 has had since he first sat in office, it’s actually more surprising that he still has supporters at all. / TISG