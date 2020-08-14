International US Trump says could give UN speech even if other leaders stay away

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 26, 2020 US President Donald Trump looks on during an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board Meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. - An appeals court judge in New York has lifted a temporary ban on the publication of a potentially explosive "tell-all" book by President Donald Trump's niece, court documents showed. The ruling issued on July 1, 2020 allows publisher Simon & Schuster to print and distribute the 240-page book by Mary Trump, who dubs the US president "the world's most dangerous man." (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he wants to give his speech in person to the United Nations at its big annual gathering in September, even if many world leaders are expected to stay away due to the coronavirus.

“I’m thinking about going directly to the UN to do the speech. A lot of people will not, because of COVID, will not be able to be there,” he said.

“I think it better represents the country. I feel a semi-obligation as the president of the United States to be at the United Nations to deliver what will be an important speech,” Trump told reporters.

He added that the General Assembly hall in New York will likely be partly empty.

“This will not be like in the past,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”

The main part of this year’s UN General Assembly session, when world leaders take turns to give speeches, runs through the week starting September 21 and ends on September 29.

The high-profile event will come just over one month before the US election where Trump faces a tough fight against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

