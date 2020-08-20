International Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

Trump has ‘never’ taken presidency seriously: Obama

"He's shown no interest in putting in the work, no interest in finding common ground," Obama said in a series of deeply critical comments about the sitting president.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Former U.S. President Barack Obama wait to exit the east front steps for the departure ceremony during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos)

Author

AFP

Date

Category

InternationalUS
- Advertisement -

Donald Trump has “never” taken the US presidency seriously  and lacks the skills to grow into the job, his predecessor Barack Obama will say Wednesday at the Democratic convention.

“I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously…. But he never did,” the 44th president will say, according to excerpts of his speech released by convention organizers.

“He’s shown no interest in putting in the work, no interest in finding common ground,” Obama said in a series of deeply critical comments about the sitting president.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t.”

- Advertisement -

mlm/ft

© Agence France-Presse

/AFP

- Advertisement -
72,000FansLike
1,000FollowersFollow
4,000FollowersFollow
1,000SubscribersSubscribe
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd