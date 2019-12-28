Trump appearing in Home Alone 2 an ‘honour’

- Advertisement -

President Donald Trump may be in politics now but long before he took up residence in the White House, he appeared in Home Alone 2, a moment on the big screen he described as an ‘honour’.

On Tuesday, while Trump was speaking with the deployed members of the military, one of them asked him about his appearance in the Christmas film.

Trump said that he was a little younger, to put it mildly, and the film turned out to be a very big hit, obviously.



He added that it is a big Christmas hit, one of the biggest. That was when the president had just acquired Plaza Hotel in New York, where several scenes for the 1992 film were shot.

Trump appeared briefly and said his involvement in the movie was an honour.

The film centres around little Kevin (played by Macaulay Culkin) who is once again separated from his parents and struggles to find his way through the gilded hotel.

Kevin stops a man in a long black overcoat and red tie, asking him for directions to the lobby.

Trump then replies, down the hall and to the left.

Hollywood Reporter said in a 2017 interview with actor Matt Damon, the businessman said he would allow films to be shot in his buildings as long as he gets a part.

Trump has played himself most of the time, with credits in some 20 films and series including Zoolander and Sex and the City.

The first Home Alone film is a 1990 American Christmas comedy-drama directed by Chris Columbus and written and produced by John Hughes. It stars Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard and Catherine O’Hara.

Eight-year-old Kevin McCallister is mistakenly left behind by his family when they fly to Paris for their Christmas vacation.

The child enjoys being home alone, but he then has to contend with two burglars: Harry Lyme and Marv Merchants.