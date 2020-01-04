Travis Scott says that he will always love Kylie Jenner

- Advertisement -

Rapper Travis Scott revealed that he will always love his ex, reality star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner.

The duo are parents to one-year-old Stormi. They dated for two years but ended their relationship earlier this year.

Travis told XXL magazine that he and Kylie came up with the name Stormi together and that he will always love Kylie as the mother of his child.

Travis also added that the hard part about relationships is trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.

On 1 February 2018, the Sicko Mode rapper and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star welcomed their daughter.

Travis spoke about fatherhood saying that he has been spending time with his family and his daughter Stormi. He added that being a dad is better than he thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings he knows.

Travis said Stormi just inspires him and she surprises him every day with how she is thinking and that it is so crazy. Known for hits like Highest in the Room and Antisocial, Travis and Kylie were first seen together at Coachella in 2017. They then started one of the highest-profile relationships in show business. After Kylie’s New Year’s Eve social post where she reflected on her ups and downs in 2019, Travis sent her a shout out. View this post on Instagram Happy New Years Eve 🖤.. when you start to feel like things should have been better this year remember all the mountains and valleys that got you HERE.. 🖤 there is more to you than yesterday. 2020 positive vibes ONLY xx A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Dec 31, 2019 at 12:25pm PST The beauty mogul wished her followers a happy new year’s eve and she wrote that when one start to feel like things should have been better this year, remember all the mountains and valleys that got you here. There is more to you than yesterday. She ended the post with ‘2020 positive vibes ONLY.”