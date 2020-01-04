Travis Scott says that he will always love Kylie Jenner

Rapper Travis Scott revealed that he will always love his ex, reality star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner.
The duo are parents to one-year-old Stormi. They dated for two years but ended their relationship earlier this year.
Travis told XXL magazine that he and Kylie came up with the name Stormi together and that he will always love Kylie as the mother of his child.
Travis also added that the hard part about relationships is trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.
On 1 February 2018, the Sicko Mode rapper and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star welcomed their daughter.
Travis spoke about fatherhood saying that he has been spending time with his family and his daughter Stormi. He added that being a dad is better than he thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings he knows.