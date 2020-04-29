Transcab taxi drivers question rental payments while ComfortDelGro waives rent

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Photos of taxi drivers receiving an SMS regarding Transcab rental payments are circulating online, which left them wondering how other operators such as ComfortDelGro (CDG) have waived their rent.

On Tuesday (April 28), screenshots of messages from Transcab to their drivers were posted in Singapore Taxi Driver’s Facebook page.

The message read:

Dear Members,

Kindly be informed that the rental rate will be chargeable at $21.40 from 6 May 2020 to 1 June 2020. No incentive will be entitled for the month of May 2020. No downtime will be given for less than 12 hours.

We thank you for your support and hope we can go through these circuit breaker period together.

Ashley Foo brought up the question if any other taxi drivers were forced to pay rent during the circuit breaker period when these were expected to be waived.

Meanwhile, transport giant CDG has extended its full rental waiver by another month until June 1. The news was released on their Facebook page on April 22.

Members from the online community wondered how the “second-largest taxi company in Singapore could not afford to waive their rent.” Some asked for the Government assistance that was promised from the stimulus packages announced.

“At least now (we) know what to do, we can plan whether to stay or leave (the taxi operator),” commented Jansen Tan.

Others also mentioned that the S$21.40 was equal to their daily takings and if the amount stated in the announcement was to be paid daily, that would leave them with nothing, and this from a taxi driver working for CDG.

“With the extended circuit breaker, the roads are really dead. At S$21.40 rental, S$20 fuel and meals, how long do we have to drive to cover our cost?” asked Ghazali M Sadip in response to the news. “We can forget about any income lah.”

To date, Transcab has not released a statement regarding the issue.

