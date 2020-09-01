Tosh Zhang, who has to wear PPE for latest drama, praises Covid-19 frontline workers

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Appreciation in all forms has poured in for Singapore’s frontliners during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singapore actor Tosh Zhang, who is also known as Tosh Rock, 31, recently expressed his gratitude for the sacrifices of the healthcare workers. The reason for this was because he had to wear a PPE (personal protective equipment) for his latest drama, Gangster Nurse. Tosh shared that the drama highlights the pandemic and his role is a former gangster who turns over a new leaf by becoming a nurse.

In his role, Tosh had to wear the PPE suit which consists of several elements — a mask and/or face shield, goggles, gloves and gowns (including head covers and shoe covers/rubber boots). These have to be put on in the correct order.

On his experience wearing the PPE suit, Tosh said that, despite wearing it only “for a short amount of time”, there were already marks on his face.

- Advertisement -

“I cannot imagine what our frontline healthcare workers go through on a daily basis having to wear it for extended hours while doing their job. Much respect to them and what they do! Thank you for your sacrifice 🙏🏻” he wrote.

Tosh also uploaded two photos on Facebook, one of him wearing the PPE suit and the other after removing it. In a comment on the post, a fan who did not appear to be from Singapore shared that there are frontliners who have to wear the suit for at least eight hours straight.

Prior to wearing the suit, the frontliners will eat while they can as there is no time to eat while on duty. They also stop drinking water so that they do not have to visit the toilet.

Tosh, who is also a musician, is known for catchy songs which have garnered millions of views on YouTube, and for playing the role of Sergeant Ong in the record-breaking Ah Boys to Men movie series by director Jack Neo.

Tosh grew up in the northern heartlands of Singapore. At 12, he fell in love with hip-hop culture through breakdancing and was recruited to be a member of Singapore’s pioneer breakdancing crew Radikal Forze in his teenage years.

He began his journey into show business around 2010 when he started vlogging on YouTube with Tosh13 as his username. After completing National Service in 2011, he acted in Ah Boys To Men 1 (2012) and Ah Boys To Men 2 (2013). /TISG